Anxious parents want their kids back home

'Can't sleep, are over phone or glued to TV watching the news, say families of students stranded in Ukraine | Appeal to Union Govt to make arrangements to evacuate students stuck in eastern part of war-torn nation

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Parents of Milap Singh, who is stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine, get emotional while they show the picture of their son

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Nawanshahr/Jalandhar, February 27

Bihari Lal, a resident of Garhi Bharti village in Nawanshahr, says he is having his eyes and ears glued to the TV screens watching the latest developments in the war-hit Ukraine as his both son and daughter are stuck there and he has no idea yet on when they will be able to board flight to return home safely.

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine hold a protest at Model Town in Jalandhar on Sunday. tribune Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Parents protest at Model Town

  • Many parents and friends of Jalandhar students stranded in Ukraine staged a demonstration here at Model Town on Sunday seeking their immediate evacuation. They said the students in Eastern Ukraine are running low on food and water in the crowded bunkers, therefore, the Union Government must initiate talks with Russian authorities to open the Russian border near Kharkiv. The protestors said there has to be some way through which students stuck in these areas should be shifted.

21 more children added in Jalandhar list, 12 in Nawanshahr

  • Ever since the district administrations have released helpline numbers for collating databases of the students stranded in Ukraine, the phone bell keeps on ringing most of the time. The Jalandhar administration, which till Saturday had 25 names in the list, received 21 more calls on Sunday, and with this the tally of total students stranded in Ukraine from Jalandhar district has gone up to 46. The administration says the details like student's name, contact number, name of institute, city, passport number, father's name, local address etc, has been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs via Punjab Government for immediate action.
  • Meanwhile, Nawanshahr, which till Saturday identified 10 persons stranded in Ukraine, received 12 more calls on their helpline number on Sunday. The tally of total students stuck in Ukraine from the district now stands at 22, of which four are on work permit, three on visitor visa and rest on study visa.

He says his daughter Monika Rani and son Jatinder Kumar are pursuing language courses in Kyiv. Till Saturday they were taking shelter in a metro station close to their college, but on Sunday with the help of their relatives based in Poland, they moved towards Poland. “They hired a taxi on charges three times more than normal fare to reach safely till the Poland border where the Indian embassy has set up camps to help children,” he said.

“I’ll have a sigh of relief only when my children land back to India, and till they don’t board a flight, the tension persists,” he added.

Like Bihari Lal, there are many parents back home in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and other districts of Punjab having sleepless nights as their children are struggling in war-hit Ukraine for their survival.

Surbhi Syal, sister of Niharika Syal, a MBBS student in Kharkiv University, who hails from Jalandhar, said their mother is not having her meals properly and sitting by the phone for the whole day waiting for Niharika’s call. She said her sister has taken refuge at the basement of her building in Oleksiivska.

“When we had a last call with her yesterday evening, she told us that Russian tankers have already entered their area and they have been advised to stay at their places,” said Surbhi, adding that evacuation was being done only in western areas of Ukraine, while those stuck in eastern parts are crying for help. “We appeal to the Indian Government to talk to the authorities concerned on the evacuation of students stuck in Kharkiv and other areas that are far from the borders”, she added.

Navdeep Rana of Nawanshahr and Ranbir Singh of Jalandhar made an appeal to the Indian government to bring their children, and other students, home, as soon as possible. They both had this general sentiment that they are under stress over reports of continued bombings and airstrikes.

While Navdeep Rana’s daughter Mishu Rana is stuck in Kyiv at his hostel, Ranbir Singh’s son, Milap Singh, has taken refuge in a metro station near Kharkiv Medical University. “All our dreams and hopes stand shattered at this moment and all we pray is that out son returns home safely,” said an emotional Ranbir Singh, adding that Russia border is close to Kharkiv, and if Indian government talks to their Russian counterparts, the students stuck at eastern areas like Kharkiv can easily enter other Europe nations through the same border.

“You know we parents here and the kids on other side, we both are pretending to be strong and trying to console each other, but deep down we are all scared to death,” said Navdeep Rana, adding that he fears if this war prolongs for a few more days, there will be electricity crisis and the children may not be able to stay in touch with parents back home.

