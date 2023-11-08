Apeejay college wins inter-zonal youth fest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

Continuing to remain a dominating position, the students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts once again created a history by bagging the championship trophy in Inter-Zonal Youth Festival for 23rd time in row.

The team scored 143 points in the fest in which 38 colleges participated. The college students had participated in 28 items, out of which it bagged the first position in 19 items - Folk Orchestra, Classical Instrumental (Percussion and Non- Percussion), Classical Music Vocal(Solo), Vaar Singing, Painting on the Spot, Costume Parade, Mime, Skit, One Act Play (in which Nirvair and Sanyam got the first and second Best Male actor prize respectively and Tanishtha got the Best Female actor prize), Group bhajan, Group Song (Indian), Geet/Ghazal, Folk song, Rangoli, Western Vocal(Solo and group), Western Instrumental Solo and Classical Dance. The team got second prize in eight items - Kawishri, Collage, Clay modelling, Sculpture, Mimicry, Debate, General Group Dance and Gidha and third prize in Quiz.

Lyallpur Khalsa College lifted the first runner-up trophy in the festival. Principal Dr. Jaspal Singh informed that the college won first prize in four events, second in seven events and third in five events.

DAV College bagged runner-up trophy in literary segment at Inter-Zonal Youth Festival. The college bagged runner-up trophy in literary category. The first position in debate was secured by Jasleen Kaur and Manroop Kaur. Simranjit Kaur, Divyanshi Gorke and Gurpreet Kaur clinched the first position in Kavishri. The quiz team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya won Inter Zonal Quiz Competition held at GNDU Amritsar with a huge difference of more than 550 marks. Team members were Shivani Bhadula, Saloni Metlaw and Alisha Bamrah.