Apeejay Kinderworld celebrates Holi

Jalandhar: Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld celebrated Holi and Women’s Day. Students and their mothers participated in the event. The event started with a cake-cutting ceremony. Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh’s wife Illi was the chief guest of the event. The students were enthusiastic about playing Holi with their friends and teachers. Malkiat Singh, principal, Apeejay School Model Town, headmistress (Pre-Primary) Nidhi Ghai, headmistress (Primary) Namrata Sharma were present on the occasion.

Punjabi Literary Figures Honoured

Lok Manch Punjab in collaboration with Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya honoured three eminent literary figures at function organised on the college campus. Writer Waryam Singh Sandhu was conferred with ‘Aapni Awaaz Award’, poet Madan Veera with ‘Kavilok Award’ and Sukhwinder Amrit with ‘Aapni Awaaz Mahila Award’. Surjit Patar was the chief guest of the event. He was welcomed by principal Ajay Sareen and Lok Manch Punjab Chairman Lakhwinder Singh Johal. The head of Punjabi Department, Navroop, helped a lot in organising the event.

Women’s Day at St Soldier

St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated the International Women’s Day. Personalities from sports, film industry, education and entertainment industry were honoured with ‘Shakti Samman Awards’. The vice-chairperson of the group, Sangeeta Chopra, was the chief guest of the occasion. Events related to women empowerment were showcased on the occasion.

Loan Mela organised

Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a loan fair in collaboration with the district administration and UCO Bank. The chief guests of the event were ADC General Amit Mahajan and ADC (Development) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa. Principal Jasreen Kaur welcomed the guests. During the address, ADC Mahajan inspired the students to achieve their goals. He assured that district administration is always ready to guide and assist students to take advantage of various policies of the government. The principal motivated the students to work smartly in order to achieve their goals.

48 positions bagged by Mehr Chand

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College secured 48 positions in the Punjab State Technical Board exams. Principal Jagroop Singh said six students bagged the first position, four students the second and three the third position. The principal said Aman Kumar (Semester IV) and Hiten Aggarwal (Semester II) from Civil stream, Anuj Kumar (Semester VI) from Electrical, Harsh Kumar (Semester IV) and Jaskaran Bhatti (Semester VI) from Automobile, and Himanshu Padam (Semester II) from Computer Science Stream bagged the first position in the state. Thirty five students secured the fourth position. The principal congratulated the students and their parents.

National Science Week

The School of Engineering of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus organised the National Science Week to mark the “Raman Effect” discovery by the renowned Indian Physicist CV Raman. The theme of the National Science Day this year is “Global Science for Global Wellbeing.” In science project, Tushar, Preetpal, and Muskan were the winners. Vasu, Mahip, and Shobit secured the second position. Dimple and Shivani bagged third spot. In quiz, Anurag, Honey, and Manjot were declared the winners. Deepansh, Harsh, and Tanvi were the runner-ups.

Holi Celebrated at state public school

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Holi. Along with students, teachers also participated in the celebrations. The students were informed about the festival. Principal Savina Bahl extended Holi wishes to the students.

Science Day observed at DAV College

The Department of Botany, DAV College, organised two activities under the aegis of Kashyap Biological Society to celebrate the National Science Day. An online quiz based on the significance of the day and contribution by Indian scientists in various fields of sciences was held. Books related to science were distributed among the students of Government Middle School, Roza Sefil Rehman, Jalandhar. Rajesh Kumar, principal, DAV College, blessed the students. Komal Arora, HOD, Botany, encouraged the students to develop a scientific temper and pursue a career in science.

