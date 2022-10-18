Apeejay rythms celebrates Diwali

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld, Model Town, celebrated ‘Dazzling Diwali’. The event started with Diwali pooja and lighting of lanterns. The celebration also included dance performances, and many games. Some very renowned personalities like RJ Garry and star choreographer Rajan Syal brought cheer to everybody’s faces with their games. SDM Kapurthala Lal Vishwas Bain was the chief guest and child specialist Dr Pooja Kapoor was the guest of honour. Malkiat Singh, Principal, Apeejay School Model Town, headmistress, pre-primary, Nidhi Ghai, headmistress, primary, Namrata Sharma and the teachers were also present on the occasion.

Role-play competition conducted

Students of different schools under Sahodaya group participated in an inter-school role play competition organised at Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. Around 68 participants from 34 schools registered and proved their mettle. Aarti Sobti, secretary of Sahodaya, and Principal of Shri Hanumat International School, Goraya, was the chief guest for the event. Aryana and Tavish Gupta, students from La Blossoms School, bagged the first and second position, respectively. Samridhi Sharma from Delhi Public School won the third prize. Adya Aggarwal from Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, was awarded with consolation prize. La Blossoms School won the overall trophy. Anju Mehta, Principal, congratulated all the students.

Nukkad natak competition organised

Mayor World School organised Sahodaya inter-school Hindi nukkad natak competition for the students of classes IX and XII. Thirty three schools from Jalandhar participated in this competition. The theme for the street play was ‘Akelapan/Tanhai- Ek Mansik Peeda’. Each team comprising eight to ten participants were given ten minutes to present their act. DIPS, Suranassi bagged the first position while the second position was secured by Swami Sant Dass Public, School, Phagwara. The third position and consolation prize were bagged by Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar and DIPS, Bhogpur, respectively.

Swami Sant Dass School ‘best in north’

Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, bagged the first spot in academic excellence among the CBSE schools in Punjab. This momentous honour was awarded by a jury panel for the North India’s School Merit Awards survey conducted by Education Today. Out of 875 entries, only a handful of schools were nominated for the awards. The final results were based on the results of jury rankings, parents vote and survey analysis. Principal Dr Sonia Mago attended the felicitation ceremony that took place in Delhi.