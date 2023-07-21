Approach road to Nurmahal Sarai turns into garbage dumping site

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 20

Although the Nagar Council has passed a resolution to save the historic Nurmahal Sarai, its approach road has been transformed into a garbage dumping site.

The Council passed a unanimous resolution to act against those who have raised unauthorised constructions around the Sarai but now the Nagar Council has installed a dustbin on the approach road which has been turned into a dumping site by shopkeepers and vendors.

The Nagar Council had constructed a divider to beautify the approach road towards the Lahori Gate of Sarai, but local residents have turned it into a parking place and park their vehicles along the divider and go shopping making it difficult for tourists to reach the monument.

Inquiries revealed that Nagar Council president Hardeep Kaur who represents the ward ordered the installation of a dustbin on the approach road.

