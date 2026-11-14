Apra takes charge as Phillaur Market Committee president

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhdeep Singh Apra assumed charge as chairman of the Market Committee, Phillaur during a special installation ceremony held at the committee office. Chief Minister’s media advisor and AAP chief spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu attended the ceremony as the chief guest, along with Phillaur constituency candidate Harjot Kaur Lohtia.

During the ceremony, Pannu and Lohtia congratulated Apra on his new responsibility and formally seated him in the chairman’s chair. Pannu described Sukhdeep Singh Apra as a dedicated leader who had made significant contributions towards strengthening the party. He said the party had entrusted an important responsibility to a young leader from an ordinary family in recognition of his long-standing hard work to the organisation.

Apra had in the past served as the constituency in-charge of the AAP in Phillaur. He remained Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in-charge, general secretary of Punjab and secretary of the Punjab Youth Wing.

Others who attended the event were Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge Ramneek Singh Randhawa, district president Pardeep Duggal, Punjab Agro chairman Mangal Singh Bassi, Market Committee chairman and Doaba Youth Wing president Gurinder Singh Shergill, Doaba president of the Nasha Mukti Morcha Atin Agnihotri, former constituency in-charge and Punjab School Education Board vice-chairman principal Prem Kumar.

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Representatives of the Arhtiya Association, including members of the trading community, sarpanches and panches from various villages, also attended the function.