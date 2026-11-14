Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Apra takes charge as Phillaur Market Committee president

Apra takes charge as Phillaur Market Committee president

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phillaur, Updated At : 04:49 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhdeep Singh Apra offered sweets after taking charge as chairman of the Market Committee, Phillaur.
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhdeep Singh Apra assumed charge as chairman of the Market Committee, Phillaur during a special installation ceremony held at the committee office. Chief Minister’s media advisor and AAP chief spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu attended the ceremony as the chief guest, along with Phillaur constituency candidate Harjot Kaur Lohtia.

During the ceremony, Pannu and Lohtia congratulated Apra on his new responsibility and formally seated him in the chairman’s chair. Pannu described Sukhdeep Singh Apra as a dedicated leader who had made significant contributions towards strengthening the party. He said the party had entrusted an important responsibility to a young leader from an ordinary family in recognition of his long-standing hard work to the organisation.

Apra had in the past served as the constituency in-charge of the AAP in Phillaur. He remained Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in-charge, general secretary of Punjab and secretary of the Punjab Youth Wing.

Others who attended the event were Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge Ramneek Singh Randhawa, district president Pardeep Duggal, Punjab Agro chairman Mangal Singh Bassi, Market Committee chairman and Doaba Youth Wing president Gurinder Singh Shergill, Doaba president of the Nasha Mukti Morcha Atin Agnihotri, former constituency in-charge and Punjab School Education Board vice-chairman principal Prem Kumar.

Advertisement

Representatives of the Arhtiya Association, including members of the trading community, sarpanches and panches from various villages, also attended the function.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts