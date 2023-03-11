Architect caught taking bribe

Jalandhar, March 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed architect Rajwinder Singh, the owner of Max Associates, Rama Mandi, red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in connivance with the officials concerned of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation to issue the Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate.

In this case, Sukhwinder Sharma, who is posted as the Building Inspector in the Jalandhar MC, has also been arrested. His accomplice, Varun — a draughtsman and building inspector (additional charge) — is still at large.

A spokesperson of the VB said the architect has been arrested on a complaint by Tarunveer Singh, a resident of Master Tara Singh Nagar. He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the architect, in connivance with MC officials, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh so that these officials could clear files of two of his plots to issue CLUs as he wanted to construct a hospital on the plot. He said the accused architect had demanded Rs 50,000 in advance for Varun and Rs 15,000 for Sukhwinder Kumar, both building inspectors. The complainant alleged that he had already paid a bribe of Rs 5,000 as the first instalment to the architect.

After verifying this complaint, a VB team of the Jalandhar unit laid a trap and the accused architect was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000 for the MC officials in the presence of two official witnesses. The VB team also arrested Sukhwinder Sharma, the building inspector of the Jalandhar MC. He said teams have been deputed to arrest the absconding accused, Varun, in connection with the case. He said a case has been registered against all the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.