Area bigwig in trouble

Jalandhar, January 30

Having already lodged an FIR against a rice sheller of Sultanpur Lodhi who had got fake registries done in Latifpura, the district administration and the police are set to tighten noose around the family of another bigwig who had occupied 20 marlas in the area.

After Dinesh Dhir, the administration has decided to cancel the ration supplies to the family of Harjinder Singh Bajwa. His brother Mohinder Singh Bajwa, too, had encroached upon 20 marlas of land at the site and is already under scanner for owning 22 kanals in Singh village along Nakodar road and seeking compensation from the government.

Harjinder Bajwa’s son Parminder Singh, alias Mintu, had reportedly purchased a new Scorpio worth Rs 13.16 lakh in October last. Still his family has been getting free ration supplies under the state PDS scheme as well as the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna. Harjinder Singh’s ration card mentions his annual family income as Rs 50,000. Parminder’s income has been shown to be nil.

Parminder Singh said, “The car is in my name but its real owner is my maternal uncle.” Asked if he runs a property business, he said, “Yes, I do with someone. I do not have any office for it, nor do I own any property. How does it matter if my family has taken some ration from the government pool”. His mother Manjit Kaur assigned a reason, “We are not the only ones taking ration. Several NRIs in our locality too have been taking ration. I will take up the whole matter with my area councillor”.

#sultanpur lodhi