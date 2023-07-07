Area under mint cultivation shrinking in Jalandhar, Kapurthala dists

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 6

Farmer Tarlochan Singh from Mirapur village in Sultanpur Lodhi used to cultivate mint (mentha) on 80 acres years ago. Now, he does it on just 40 acres. But next year, he plans to reduce the area to a mere 10 acres or none at all. This is the sentiment of almost every mint grower in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts due to issues like no fixed price on produce, unavailability of labour and erratic weather conditions that have decreased the area under the crop considerably. The growers rued that there was no government support for mentha farming.

The farmers are in distress due to the low price of their produce this time. They said that they were just getting Rs 1,800 per litre for the mint oil, which was around Rs 2,700 last time. Farmers who were doing mint farming for more than 20 years have decided to shift to ‘spring maize’ instead from next season.

In Kapurthala, the area under mentha at present is 170 hectares. In 2010, mentha in the district was sown in more than 560 hectares. The situation is similar in Jalandhar. Last year, more than 750 hectares was under mentha which has reduced to 500 this time. Deputy Director, Horticulture, Dr Lal Bahadur said that around 10 years ago, Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot belts had the maximum area under mentha.

Apart from the low price which is resulting in loss to the farmers, the unavailability of labour remains one of the biggest problems at the time of harvest. “Our crop is standing in the field because it is a huge task to harvest mint leaves and we have to shell out Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 per acre to convince the labour to come. The input cost on one acre is Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000, including the cost incurred on labour, herbicides and pesticides etc,” said Santokh Singh from Miranpur village who does farming on 40 acres.

Notably, oil is extracted from the mint leaves and sold to vendors. Horticulture department officials said that some processing plants that were owned by the farmers had closed over the years and now very few of them were left.

Phillaur farmer Harmel Singh had sown mint on just six acres this time. “We are suffering a lot. Nothing is left now,” he said.

Deputy Director, Horticulture, Kapurthala, Sukhdip Hundal said mentha was a good option for crop rotation. “But if the mint growers get proper rate, only then can its farming be revived, otherwise it will be difficult,” he said.