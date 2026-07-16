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Home / Jalandhar / Arhtiya association demands rail corridor for potato transportation

Arhtiya association demands rail corridor for potato transportation

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Dimpy Sachdeva with Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu.
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Members of the Arhtiya Association of Sabzi Mandi, Jalandhar, met Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu on Tuesday and demanded a rail corridor for transporting potatoes from Jalandhar in special temperature-controlled rakes.

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Dimpy Sachdeva, patron of the association, said, “Potato crop and seeds from Jalandhar are much in demand in West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat and Assam. If we send the produce in trucks, the freight charges levied for transport become far too high. Year after year, we have been demanding provision of rakes for dispatch of the crop from Jalandhar but no conclusive effort has been made”.

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He added. “We want the provision to be made as a part of the railways policy plan. The routes and timing of provision of rakes after the harvest season of the crop must be finalised so that we do not have to raise this demand time and again. Also since potatoes are perishable and tend to get rotten in higher temperatures, we are demanding that the rakes be temperature-controlled for longevity of the produce and its safe dispatch.

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The move shall also fetch the railways a good revenue from the big farmers of the region and the arhtiyas too”. Sachdeva said that Bittu assured the association a timely solution to the problem.

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