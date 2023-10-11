Arhtiyas, sheller owners to go on indefinite strike from today

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara October 10

Following a call given by the Federation of Arhtiya Association Punjab, the Arhtiya Association of Phagwara has announced an indefinite strike from tomorrow in support of their demands.

Kapurthala District Arhtiya Association president Naresh Bhardwaj said their four-point charter of demands was first put before the government at the Moga rally on September 25 but nothing happened. On October 3, commission agents from across Punjab gathered in front of the Chandigarh office of FCI and submitted a memorandum giving an ultimatum to accept their demands by October 10, but again it did not happen.

Plan of action With shellers stopping supply of gunny bags in the markets, all work may come to a stop.

Commission of agents, frozen at Rs 46, should be given at 2.5 per cent as per Mandi Board rules.

No commission agent will purchase bio-metric machine or take guarantee fingerprints of farmers.

Sheller owners want ban on burning of paddy straw removed, decree on rice samples withdrawn.

Because of this, commission agents from across Punjab were forced to go on an indefinite strike. He said that along with commission agents, the sheller owners have also declared a complete strike. With the shellers stopping the supply of gunny bags in the markets, all work will come to a stop. Naresh Bhardwaj said that his most important demand was that the commission of agents, which has been frozen at Rs 46, should be given at 2.5 per cent as per the rules of the Mandi Board.

Accusing the government of harassing the commission agents by imposing unnecessary restrictions, he clearly said that no commission agent will purchase the bio-metric machine on his own or take the guarantee of getting the fingerprints of farmers.

It was said that the sheller owners have also placed two demands before the government, one of which is removal of the ban on burning of paddy straw. The second demand is to withdraw a decree regarding the samples of rice.

