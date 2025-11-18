Shiv Sena leader, son attacked in Phagwara; party calls for citywide bandh on Wednesday

A wave of anger swept through Phagwara on Tuesday night after a violent attack on Shiv Sena Punjab state vice-president Inderjit Karwal and his son Zimmi Karwal. The incident has prompted Shiv Sena to declare a complete Phagwara Bandh on Wednesday in protest against what they allege is growing lawlessness in the region.

The attack occurred on Gaushala Road when approximately six armed assailants on motorcycles ambushed the duo with sharp-edged weapons, reportedly swords, in what police suspect to be a case of personal rivalry.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers left both victims seriously injured before fleeing the scene. As they escaped, the assailants fired gunshots into the air, further escalating panic among locals.

Zimmi Karwal sustained significant injuries and was rushed to Phagwara Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Inderjit Karwal also received medical attention, though the extent of his injuries remains undisclosed.

Law enforcement responded promptly, with Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan arriving at the scene to assess the situation. Phagwara Superintendent of Police Madhvi Sharma stated that preliminary investigations suggest the attack may be linked to longstanding personal enmity. She confirmed that both victims were receiving medical care and that police forces have been placed on high alert and a search operation is underway to track down the culprits.

The attack has provoked outrage within local Hindu organisations and the Shiv Sena cadre, many of whom gathered at the hospital late into the night to show support. Additional police deployment has been made to maintain order and prevent any further unrest.

Speaking from the hospital, Sena leader Karwal condemned the administration, accusing both civil and police authorities of adopting a “policy of appeasement” and failing to ensure citizens’ safety. In response to the attack, he announced a complete shutdown of Phagwara on Wednesday and called upon supporters and the general public to unite against rising crime in the city.