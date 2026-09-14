Armed assailants open fire at house in Phagwara’s Nangal Colony

More than half a dozen armed assailants allegedly attacked a house in Nangal Colony in Phagwara after midnight, arriving on three motorcycles and opening fire before fleeing the spot. No casualty was reported.

According to a complaint lodged by Priyanshu, the assailants reached his house, allegedly abused the occupants and attempted to break open the main gate. They subsequently fired more than half a dozen rounds towards the house before escaping on their motorcycles.

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A few empty cartridges and one live cartridge were reportedly found lying outside the house following the incident.

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Phagwara DSP Palwinder Singh, who reached the spot after being informed about the firing, said preliminary investigation suggested that personal rivalry appeared to be a possible reason behind the attack. The police were examining the circumstances and verifying the allegations made in the complaint, he added.

On Priyanshu's complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 307, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against more than half a dozen persons.

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Those named in the case include Piyush Sharma, Taran, Gugli, Shammi Khan, Manav Hans, Jashan and Simar, all stated to be residents of different localities of Phagwara.

Phagwara SP Major Singh said the police were investigating the matter from various angles and using technical and other investigative methods to establish the sequence of events and trace the alleged assailants.

Police teams were also examining evidence collected from the scene, including the cartridges reportedly recovered outside the house.

Further investigation is in progress, and the police are verifying the allegations and the role of each person named in the complaint.