DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Armed assailants open fire at house in Phagwara’s Nangal Colony

Armed assailants open fire at house in Phagwara’s Nangal Colony

Phagwara DSP says preliminary investigation suggested that personal rivalry appeared to be a possible reason behind the attack

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:39 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Phagwara SP Major Singh said the police were investigating the matter from various angles.
Advertisement

More than half a dozen armed assailants allegedly attacked a house in Nangal Colony in Phagwara after midnight, arriving on three motorcycles and opening fire before fleeing the spot. No casualty was reported.

According to a complaint lodged by Priyanshu, the assailants reached his house, allegedly abused the occupants and attempted to break open the main gate. They subsequently fired more than half a dozen rounds towards the house before escaping on their motorcycles.

Advertisement

A few empty cartridges and one live cartridge were reportedly found lying outside the house following the incident.

Advertisement

Phagwara DSP Palwinder Singh, who reached the spot after being informed about the firing, said preliminary investigation suggested that personal rivalry appeared to be a possible reason behind the attack. The police were examining the circumstances and verifying the allegations made in the complaint, he added.

On Priyanshu's complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 307, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against more than half a dozen persons.

Advertisement

Those named in the case include Piyush Sharma, Taran, Gugli, Shammi Khan, Manav Hans, Jashan and Simar, all stated to be residents of different localities of Phagwara.

Phagwara SP Major Singh said the police were investigating the matter from various angles and using technical and other investigative methods to establish the sequence of events and trace the alleged assailants.

Police teams were also examining evidence collected from the scene, including the cartridges reportedly recovered outside the house.

Further investigation is in progress, and the police are verifying the allegations and the role of each person named in the complaint.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts