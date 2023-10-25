Armed assailants open fire at villager, booked

Phagwara, October 24
Armed assailants shot at and wounded a man in Narangshahpur village near here today.
The injured person, Manjit Singh (64), was brought to the Civil Hospital with gunshot and sharp weapon injuries. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said owing to his serious condition, Manjit was referred to Jalandhar after administering first aid.
Old enmity is said to be the reason behind the crime. The assailants managed to flee leaving the victim in a pool of blood.
Surinder Singh of the same village, who brought Manjit to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition, said the assailants fired three gunshots. Some of them attacked Manjit with sharp weapons.
The bullets hit him in the abdomen and the right leg. The police have registered a case against the suspect. No arrest has been made so far.
