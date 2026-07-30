Broad daylight robbery: Armed men flee with bike in Phagwara

A brazen daylight robbery was reported in Phagwara on Thursday after three car-borne assailants allegedly threatened a motorcyclist with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with his motorcycle.

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According to victim Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Mauli, he was returning home for lunch from Hargobind Nagar when the incident occurred near Onkar Nagar. According to the complainant, three unidentified men in a car approached him. One of them lowered the window, addressed him by name and signalled him to stop.

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Believing that the men knew him, Mukesh halted his motorcycle. The suspects immediately parked their car in front of him, blocking his way. One of the accused allegedly stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a datar (a sharp-edged weapon) and threatened him before snatching the motorcycle keys. The trio then fled from the spot with the motorcycle.

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Mukesh stated that he promptly informed the police at City Police Station, Phagwara, about the incident. However, he alleged that no police team reached the spot to inspect the scene or record the details of the incident.

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of robbery and snatching in the city, the victim urged the police administration to intensify security measures and take strict action against those involved in such crimes to ensure public safety.

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The police are expected to register a case and initiate an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.