Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 8

The situation in Harkhowal village on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road turned tense in the wee hours today when a large number of armed men attacked a famous religious shrine, Dera Santgarh Harkhowal, with the intention of occupying it.

The attackers ransacked the dera and looted gold, foreign and Indian currency. The Mehtiana police have registered a case naming five accused and dozens of unidentified persons.

In a complaint lodged with the Mehtiana police station, Harvinder Singh (21), a resident of Kharoudi village, said he was the personal assistant of dera head Sant Amarjit Singh and before that he assisted previous head Sant Manjit Singh for four years.

He claimed around 2 o’clock in the morning there was a sudden noise in the dera and he saw about 40 to 50 persons armed with weapons on the premises. Some of them broke the main cabin’s door and went to Sant Amarjit’s house. They started breaking the door of his room.

An unidentified person pointed a pistol at dera man and tied his hands behind his back. When they failed to find Sant Amarjit, they vandalised his room and made way with about 1.5 kg of gold, Rs 20 lakh in Indian and and foreign currency, valuable watches, a laptop and an Apple watch , two Apple mobile phones and 12-15 mobile phones’ of attendants.

They also forcibly took away the DVR, keys of the dera’s vehicles and other valuables from the office. However, when the accused saw the police and Sangat coming to the dera, they fled in their vehicles.

Harvinder said the Sangat identified some of the accused, including Tarsem Singh Dhillon and Satvir Singh, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. He claimed certain sections hadn’t been happy with the appointment of Sant Amarjit Singh as dera head and they might have orchestrated the attack and robbery on the premises.

Mehtiana SHO Prabhjot Kaur said Baba Bhagwan Singh, Ishwar Singh and Didar Singh of Dera Santgarh, Jalandhar; Tarsem; Satvir; and dozens of unidentified accused had been booked under Sections 458, 391, 447, 342, 427, 295A and 120B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

