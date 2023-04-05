Armed miscreants ransack house

Phagwara, April 4
Around six unidentified armed youths entered the house of Padam Bahadur in Jagatpura village, near Phillaur, opened fire and attacked the family members and ransacked the house on Sunday night. Personal enmity could be the cause of the attack, the police said. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said the police succeeded to identify one of the assailants as Johny, a resident of Jagatpura village, and arrested on Monday night. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.
