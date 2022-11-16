Armed Range lifts police games trophy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday presided over the closing ceremony of the 57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet held at PAP headquarters on Tuesday.

He witnessed the 100-m and 4x100 relay races, tug-of-war and a cultural show organised by the students of Police DAV Public School before giving away the prizes to the winners. The best athlete trophy among the men went to Constable Jagtar Singh of Bathinda Range. The best women athlete trophy holder was Manpreet Kaur of Faridkot Range.

The Armed Range lifted the overall trophy, bagging as many as 29 medals, including 14 gold, seven silver and eight bronze. The Jalandhar Range followed with a tally of 21 medals, including six gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

In the events held on Tuesday, the Armed Range won the final of the basketball match with 90 to 67 against the Combined Range. The Armed Range also won the football match 3-1 against Jalandhar Range. In hockey, Bathinda Range won with 12 points, Ludhiana Range got nine points and Ferozepur Range got six points.

In the kabaddi finals held on the last day, Patiala Range took a lead against the Bathinda Range with a 47-45 score. In volleyball, Armed Range won the finals against the Border Range with a 3-0 set. In tug-of-war, Patiala Range defeated the Armed Range 2-0.