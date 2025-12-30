DT
Armed robbers loot petrol pump, take away Rs 44,000

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:49 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
An armed robbery was reported at a petrol pump in Kapurthala late on Sunday evening, where three unidentified youths allegedly looted cash at gunpoint before fleeing. The incident has raised serious concerns over security and public safety at commercial establishments operating during late hours.

According to the complaint filed by Karan Pratap Singh, son of Parmjeet Singh and a resident of House No. 63, Urban Estate, Kapurthala, the robbery took place at Doaba Petrol Mart, located in village Sidhwan Dona. He stated that on December 27, at around 7:30 pm, he received a phone call from his employee, Neeraj Maurya, informing him that three unknown youths had arrived at the petrol pump on a Bullet motorcycle without a number plate. The accused reportedly had their faces covered with cloth and two of them were armed with pistols.

The complainant alleged that the assailants pointed a pistol at the staff and looted approximately Rs 44,000 in cash from the petrol pump before escaping. On reaching the spot, he further learned that the same suspects had committed a similar robbery at the Rajapur filling station, where they allegedly robbed an employee of around Rs 4,500 by pointing a revolver at him.

Based on the statement, the police have registered a case under sections 390 and 34 of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act at Kapurthala city police station. Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused, and efforts are being made to trace the motorcycle and review nearby CCTV surveillance footage.

