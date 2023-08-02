Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 1

Five to six armed robbers struck at a car showroom, Makkar Motors, in the wee hours here today. The suspects made off with approximately Rs 8 lakh in cash.

The miscreants entered the premises around 2:30 am. They overpowered a security guard, leaving him seriously injured. The suspects also held another guard hostage and executed the heist. They took away cash, a laptop, DVR of CCTV cameras and a mobile phone.

ACP Cantt Harsh Preet Singh said the police got information around 11:45 am through the control room. A team reached the spot to assess the situation and gather crucial information. According to staff members, the robbers also made a futile bid to open a safe.

“A case has been registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the IPC. We are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to gather clues about the suspects,” he said.

Scrutinising CCTV footage to get clues: cop

ACP Cantt Harsh Preet Singh said the police got information around 11:45 am through the control room. A team reached the spot to assess the situation and gather crucial information. They were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to gather clues about the suspects.