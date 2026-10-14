Armed youths attack, rob Phagwara jeweller of Rs 7 lakh cash, 12 tolas of gold

In a robbery incident reported on Palahi Road on Wednesday evening, three to four armed youths travelling in a Swift car allegedly attacked a jeweller and money changer riding a scooter, injured him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with cash worth approximately Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and 10 to 12 tolas of gold.

The injured man was identified as Gurjit Singh, a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment and was subsequently referred to a private hospital.

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According to Sukhwinder Singh, also a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar, his brother runs a jewellery and money-changing shop in Palahi village. He said his brother was returning home from the shop on Wednesday evening when he reached near Guru Ravidas Mission Hospital. At that point, three to four youths travelling in a silver-coloured Swift car allegedly rammed their vehicle into his Activa scooter.

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Sukhwinder Singh alleged that the assailants threatened his brother by pointing a pistol at him before attacking him with a datar, a sharp-edged weapon. They then snatched the cash and gold he was carrying and fled the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the scene and inspected the area. The police have initiated an investigation, and further details are awaited.

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The incident has heightened concerns among residents over the safety of traders and the general public amid reports of repeated robbery and snatching incidents in the city. Residents have raised questions about public safety and the need for effective measures to prevent such crimes. The latest incident has also brought renewed attention to policing arrangements and the security of business owners in Phagwara.