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Home / Jalandhar / Armenia-linked illegal arms network exposed in Phillaur

Armenia-linked illegal arms network exposed in Phillaur

Major crime plot foiled

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:57 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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In a major breakthrough, the Phillaur police under Jalandhar (Rural) have busted an international illegal arms supply network with the arrest of a local youth. The police recovered a 7.63 mm pistol, a magazine and six live cartridges from his possession.

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The accused, identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Mandi village in Phillaur, was reportedly planning a major criminal activity in the region.

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The operation was conducted under the directives of Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and supervised by SP (Investigation) Vineet Ahlawat and Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih Ladhar. A police team led by DSP Lavneet Bangar (SHO Phillaur) and ASI Sukhdev Singh (Apra police post in-charge) carried out the raid at Jashanpreet’s residence, leading to the recovery of weapon and ammunition.

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During preliminary interrogation, Jashanpreet revealed that the weapon was supplied by Lovepreet Singh, alias Ladi. Originally from Bhajjal village in Hoshiarpur, Lovepreet is currently operating from Armenia. Investigation revealed that Lovepreet already faces multiple cases related to illegal arms supply across Punjab.

Jashanpreet, who also has a prior Arms Act case registered against him, was produced in court and remanded to police custody. A fresh case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Phillaur police station against him.

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