Army Agniveer recruitment rally from December 7

Jalandhar, August 17
The Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally (for women military police) will be organised from December 7 to 10 at Army Public School (Primary Wing) Jalandhar Cantt for eligible candidates of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Moga, Roopnagar, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar Ferozepur, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Malerkotla and various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Online registration had started from August 9 and will end on September 7. The candidates can register themselves on the website — www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered online will be sent an admit card on their email address and intimated for the date and time for reporting for the rally.
