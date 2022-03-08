Army aspirants get pre-recruitment training at Rahon

Tribune News Service

nawanshahr, March 7

The Centre for Training and Employment for Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) at Rahon began a free pre-recruitment training camp for the youth aspiring to join Armed forces.

C-PYTE camp in-charge Nirmal Singh said those who are interested to join the training camp should report at 9 am on Tuesday and Thursday at Canal Guest House, Rahon for the trials. He said the interested persons must have cleared Class X, XII with 45 per cent marks.

Singh further said they must have minimum height of (170 cm) chest (77-82 cm) and age must be between 17-years to 21-years-old.

He said successful candidates would undergo medical test at the center. He said free diet and accommodation would be provided to them. District Employment Officer Sanjiv Kumar said interested persons can also contact 9463738300, 8872759915, 8725866019 and 9814586921 numbers for additional information.