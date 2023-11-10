Army Major facing rape charge arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

The Bhargo Camp police on Wednesday arrested an Army Major, who was suspected of raping a woman in Haridwar. On September 20, a case under Section 376 of the IPC was filed against Major Manpreet Singh, alias Prince, a residnet of New Deol Nagar here. He is presently posted in Bathinda Cantt.

Met victim through matrimonial website Major Manpreet allegedly met the victim on a matrimonial website. The victim stated that the Army Major had promised to marry her. Under the guise of that promise, they had a sexual relationship. Later, Major refused when the victim insisted on getting married.

Major Manpreet allegedly met the victim on a matrimonial website and the two were supposedly in a relationship, according to the police. The victim stated that the Army Major had promised to marry her, and under the guise of that promise, they had a sexual relationship. Later, Major refused when the victim insisted on getting married.

The victim stated to the police that she had met the suspect multiple times in Bathinda and had even been to his home in Deol Nagar. Major Manpreet was taken into custody by the city police on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh. The DCP said he was detained from Bathinda Cantonment. The police recovered two mobile phones from him.