icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Army orders court of inquiry into Jalandhar medical supplies depot over procurement irregularities

Army orders court of inquiry into Jalandhar medical supplies depot over procurement irregularities

The officer had alleged that orders worth several crores were placed on various dealers, but in many cases either the supplies were not received on ground, the brands were different, or the prescribed procedure was not followed

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:15 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry (COI) to investigate allegations of irregularities in the procurement and distribution of medical supplies by an Armed Forces Medical Supplies Depot located in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

The COI, convened under the aegis of Headquarters 11 Corps, followed written complaints sent to higher authorities by an Army Medical Corps officer.

Advertisement

The officer had alleged that orders worth several crores were placed on various dealers, but in many cases either the supplies were not received on ground, the brands were different, or the prescribed procedure was not followed.

Advertisement

According to the convening order issued by HQ 91 Sub Area, a Brigadier has been appointed at the COI’s presiding officer, with two other Colonels and a pharmacist as members.

The COI’s terms of reference are to investigate and collect evidence regarding the alleged violations of procurement policies and accounting, and variations in prices between the rate contract and emergent procurement rates.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts