Army orders court of inquiry into Jalandhar medical supplies depot over procurement irregularities

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry (COI) to investigate allegations of irregularities in the procurement and distribution of medical supplies by an Armed Forces Medical Supplies Depot located in Jalandhar.

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The COI, convened under the aegis of Headquarters 11 Corps, followed written complaints sent to higher authorities by an Army Medical Corps officer.

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The officer had alleged that orders worth several crores were placed on various dealers, but in many cases either the supplies were not received on ground, the brands were different, or the prescribed procedure was not followed.

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According to the convening order issued by HQ 91 Sub Area, a Brigadier has been appointed at the COI’s presiding officer, with two other Colonels and a pharmacist as members.

The COI’s terms of reference are to investigate and collect evidence regarding the alleged violations of procurement policies and accounting, and variations in prices between the rate contract and emergent procurement rates.