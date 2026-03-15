Army Red beat Indian Navy in shootout to win 72nd Inter-Services Hockey title

The 72nd Inter-Services Hockey Championship concluded on a high note at the Vajra Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Army Hockey Node (AHN) in Jalandhar on Friday, with Army Red edging past the Indian Navy in a nail biting 6-5 penalty shootout to lift the title.

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The five day championship organised under the aegis of the Army Sports Control Board and hosted by the Vajra Corps, witnessed intense competition among the top teams from the services. Teams representing the Army Red, Army Green, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force battled it out in a round robin league format from March 9 to 13.

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The tournament culminated in a gripping final between Army Red and the Indian Navy. After a fiercely contested match, Army Red held their nerve in the penalty shootout to register a 6–5 victory, sealing the championship in their favour.

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The championship drew enthusiastic participation from the local community, veterans and sports enthusiasts who celebrated the enriched legacy of services hockey while inspiring youth to pursue excellence through sports and service to the nation.

The event concluded with a cultural programme highlighting Punjab’s traditional dance forms, followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Command who graced the event as the chief guest and presented the trophies to the winners. The ceremony was also attended by eminent hockey personalities, former Olympians, officials of the International Hockey Federation and Hockey India along with civil administration representatives.