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Home / Jalandhar / Arora boasts of development works undertaken during Cong govt

Arora boasts of development works undertaken during Cong govt

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:43 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Former Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora and others in Hoshiarpur.
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Former Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora presented a report card of development works undertaken in Hoshiarpur during the Congress government, claiming that significant improvements were made in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public amenities.

Addressing an interaction with journalists, media professionals and social media influencers, Arora said transparency and accountability were essential to public service. He highlighted the installation of CCTV cameras, construction of community centres, open-air gyms, cycle tracks and a multipurpose sports complex, besides providing two fire tenders, an oxygen plant at the Civil Hospital and six Volvo buses.

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Under project Samarpan, Hoshiarpur became the first district in Punjab to provide dual desks to primary school students, he claimed. Rainwater harvesting systems were installed in 33 government schools, while a modern library and girls’ hostel project worth Rs 7 crore was initiated at Government College.

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Arora also cited the Rs 22-crore underground 66-KV cable and ring main system, benefiting over 56,000 electricity consumers. He said 38 women received e-rickshaws with government assistance and free driving training. He also highlighted initiatives undertaken to assist migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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