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Home / Jalandhar / Arora urges Cong workers to gear up for state Assembly polls

Arora urges Cong workers to gear up for state Assembly polls

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab Minister Sunder Sham Arora with residents at Kharka Uparlian village in Hoshiarpur.
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Former Punjab Cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora has stepped up efforts to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

As part of the Congress campaign ‘Booth Mazboot, Congress Mazboot’, Arora held a meeting with party workers at Kharka Uparlian village, urging them to begin preparations for the elections well in advance and strengthen the party’s presence at every polling booth.

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Emphasising the importance of a strong organisational structure, Arora said the party’s electoral success depended on dedicated workers, effective coordination and sustained engagement with the public. He called upon workers to take the Congress ideology, policies and programmes to every household and maintain regular contact with people.

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Arora stressed the need to intensify organisational activities at the booth-level and ensure better coordination among party workers. He urged them to work with unity and commitment, asserting that systematic groundwork would be crucial for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting was part of the Congress’s efforts to activate its grassroots network and build organisational strength ahead of the 2027 electoral contest. The focus remained on strengthening booth-level teams, improving coordination and ensuring that the party remained connected with voters. Through such meetings, Arora is seeking to mobilise Congress workers and prepare the party machinery for the electoral challenge ahead.

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