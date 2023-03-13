Arrest radical preacher Amritpal: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

Punjab BJP state general secretary Rajesh Bagha and Vice-President Fateh Jang Bajwa today called for the immediate arrest of self-styled Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and his aides for the recent attack on the Ajnala police station by them. They said separatist elements have been emboldened in the state under the current AAP-led government. They also said a lack of action against Amritpal Singh and supporters by the state government has been fomenting fearlessness of law enforcement agencies among anti-social elements and gangsters who have been carrying out crimes.

At a press conference held today in Jalandhar, while addressing the press, Bajwa and Rajesh Bagha said the present scenario of the state was very concerning as separatist elements and gangsters in the state were emboldened.

Fateh Jang Bajwa said, “There is an atmosphere of fear in the state due to the actions of Amritpal Singh, who, with his associates, attacked the police station and cops. The Punjab Police should immediately act against these people and arrest them. The state DGP has himself said the police station was attacked by Amritpal and his supporters and the policemen were also beaten up. Even after 17 days of the incident, why has no action been taken against the accused?”

Bajwa added that the way Amritpal and his followers got off scot-free will also embolden other anti-social elements.