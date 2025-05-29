Arrested in graft case, cops police remand extended

Almost the entire team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Phagwara, comprising the in-charge, sub-inspector (SI) Bisman Singh Sahi, ASIs Nirmal Kumar and Jaswinder Singh and head constable Jagroop Singh, who were arrested on May 23 for allegedly accepting a bribe to release a suspected drug smuggler, were produced before the local Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday, who again sent them to five-day police remand. They had been in police remand.

SSP Gaurav Toora said the police personnel had demanded and received a bribe amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh to release Sukhwinder Kumar, alias Honey, of Kanshi Nagar in Phagwara, who had been apprehended by the CIA team in connection with drug-smuggling activities a few days ago. SSP Toora said zero tolerance policy was being adopted against corruption.