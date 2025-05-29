DT
Home / Jalandhar / Arrested in graft case, cops police remand extended

Arrested in graft case, cops police remand extended

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:52 AM May 29, 2025 IST
Almost the entire team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Phagwara, comprising the in-charge, sub-inspector (SI) Bisman Singh Sahi, ASIs Nirmal Kumar and Jaswinder Singh and head constable Jagroop Singh, who were arrested on May 23 for allegedly accepting a bribe to release a suspected drug smuggler, were produced before the local Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday, who again sent them to five-day police remand. They had been in police remand.

SSP Gaurav Toora said the police personnel had demanded and received a bribe amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh to release Sukhwinder Kumar, alias Honey, of Kanshi Nagar in Phagwara, who had been apprehended by the CIA team in connection with drug-smuggling activities a few days ago. SSP Toora said zero tolerance policy was being adopted against corruption.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

