Art competition for children with special needs organised

Jalandhar, January 21
An art competition was today organised at Virsa Vihar for the students with intellectual deficiencies. Around 50 students in the age group of 8 to 20 years from special schools of the city, including St Joseph’s Convent School, Mother Teresa Home, Durga Dass Special School, Mother Care Special School participated in the competition.
Colouring opens up visual perception
Colouring stimulates different parts of the brain. It wakes them up by developing their visual perception... improving their cognitive and motor skills, thus improving their coordination and concentration. — Nanaki Singh, Youth Leader
“Although it is challenging for many such children to even hold a crayon or a paint brush, still they put in their best as it’s fun and also a satisfying activity, said Rekha Kasyap, the programme coordinator. She said the responsibility of parents is amplified in the case of children with special needs, who don’t have the development or understanding capacity of their peers. “Art activities like colouring and painting have a therapeutic effect in the development of these kids,” she added.
“Such competitions connect them to their surroundings, their environment and also to themselves”, said Nanaki Singh, a youth leader, adding that colours speak to them and help them express their feelings.
She said colouring not only relaxes a restless mind, but also enhances confidence and stimulates different parts of the brain. “It wakes them up by developing their visual perception, i.e. ability of the brain to correctly interpret what eyes see, improving their cognitive and motor skills thus improving their coordination and concentration” added Nanaki.
They added that SOB, Punjab chapter organised many activities in the last one year like sports camp, meditation camps, fashion shows, dance shows, best out of waste activities for kids with special needs.
