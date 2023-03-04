Art exhibition becomes centre of attraction at DAV College

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

An exhibition was organised at DAV College today in which, various showcases such as the ‘Kala Manch’ by Department of Fine Arts, ‘The Fashionistas’ by the Department of Fashion Designing and ‘The Change Makers’ by the Department of Home Science were exhibited in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance cell.

Articles like traditional jewellery, handmade bags, gowns, block printing, fabric painting, various types of paintings — landscapes, collage making, still-life drawing, cartooning, poster making, birds and animals paintings, compositions prepared by the students fascinated the visitors. Besides art and craft-material like tie and dye, block printing, best-out-of-the-waste, other items like food without fire remained the centre of attraction in the exhibition. The exhibition was inaugurated by Professor Dr Jasveera Minhas of Government College, Hoshiarpur. She appreciated the creativity and talent of the students. College Managing Committee president Anoop Kumar President and Secretary DL Anand.

Impressive Articles

Articles like traditional jewellery, handmade bags, gowns, block printing, fabric painting, various types of paintings — landscapes, collage making, still-life drawing, cartooning, poster making, birds and animals paintings, compositions fascinated the visitors.