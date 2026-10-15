Arthritis can signal autoimmune diseases affecting multiple organs: Expert

Arthritis can affect people of all ages and in some cases, may signal an underlying autoimmune disease that can damage multiple organs if left untreated, says Dr Ankush PM.

Arthritis is commonly associated with joint pain, swelling and stiffness, and is often perceived as a condition that affects older people. However, arthritis can affect people across any age groups and certain forms may be linked to autoimmune diseases that can affect multiple organs, including the skin, lungs and kidneys.

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Recognising the symptoms early is essential to prevent disease progression and reduce the risk of complications. Arthritis should not be viewed as an isolated joint condition, particularly when joint symptoms occur alongside other unexplained health problems.

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Understanding arthritis

Arthritis is a broad term used to describe conditions that cause inflammation, pain and swelling in the joints. While some forms are associated with ageing and wear and tear, others, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus-associated arthritis, are linked to autoimmune processes in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues.

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In autoimmune conditions, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissues. Depending on the disease, this can affect not only the joints but also other organs. Therefore, it is important to look at the overall pattern of symptoms rather than treating joint pain as an isolated problem.

Certain symptoms may indicate inflammatory arthritis or an underlying systemic autoimmune condition and should prompt medical evaluation. These include:

Pain and swelling in the joints, particularly the small joints of the hands.

Early morning stiffness lasting more than 30 minutes, especially when it occurs regularly.

Joint pain accompanied by skin rashes or sensitivity to sunlight.

Dry mouth and dry eye.

Raynaud's phenomenon, in which the fingers may turn white or blue in response to cold or stress.

Unexplained fever or persistent muscle pain alongside joint symptoms.

Joint symptoms accompanied by signs of kidney or lung involvement.

Certain autoimmune rheumatic diseases can affect multiple organs and may lead to complications if not diagnosed and managed appropriately. Depending on the underlying condition, patients may experience skin, lung or kidney involvement. Chronic inflammation, reduced physical activity and certain treatments can also contribute to bone loss and an increased risk of osteoporosis.

Not all arthritis is autoimmune and joint pain can have several different causes, including infections. It is important to establish the underlying cause rather than assuming that all joint symptoms represent the same disease. A detailed clinical assessment can help distinguish between different forms of arthritis and identify any associated complications.

Early consultation, appropriate investigations and timely treatment are essential for effective disease management. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may include anti-inflammatory medicines, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs and biologic therapies where indicated.