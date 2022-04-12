Campus notes

Artistes perform play Sangharini

Artistes perform play Sangharini

Artistes enact play Sangharini at CT Group of Institutions.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of CT Group by the Department of Applied Sciences in association with the Division of Student Welfare and Cultural Department enacted a play was in association with prominent theatre group Junoon Theatre. The play was written and directed by renowned writer Amit Sharma. He said, “The title of the play was Sangharini, a symbol of Goddess Durga. The play showcased that a woman is an incarnation of Goddess Durga, who has to be self-empowered against the atrocities such as eve-teasing, sexual exploitation at work place, domestic violence, discrimination between a girl child and a male child etc. She has to stand against all these tyrannies just like Goddess Durga did.

Safe Motherhood Day Celebrated

National Safe Motherhood Day was celebrated at MLU DAV College under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Principal of the college. A seminar was conducted for students and teachers to raise awareness about the proper health care of women and maternity facilities to pregnant and lactating Students shared their views, recited poems about motherhood. They said every woman has a right to live and survive pregnancy and childbirth. Most maternal deaths are preventable, if women access healthcare solutions to prevent or manage complications. Dr Randhawa said women should receive the care they need to be safe and healthy throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

Success mantra for new ventures

The Department of IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, organised a seminar on ‘Success Mantra for Entrepreneurial Ventures’ for its students. In the session, the resource person, Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, delivered an expert talk and guided the students on how to start entrepreneurship ventures. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, and Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, KCL Group, appreciated the efforts made by the faculty members for organising such events and motivated students to learn and acquire skills. Nidhi Chopra acknowledged Dr Sood for motivating students and guiding them to become a successful entrepreneur.

employee accorded warm Farewell

All committee members of Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, gave a warm farewell to Veena, an employee of cleanliness department, on her retirement. She had served in the institution for 22 years during her tenure. Ajit Singh Sethi and Dr HM Hurria, Vice Principal Dr Sonika Singh and examination in charge Renuka Angrish and school staff honoured her with ‘siropa’ and memento.

Samairaa part of web series swaang

Samairaa Walia, a student of Class IX, Swami Sant Dass Public School, got an opportunity to act in a web series ‘Swaang’. The web series is being telecast on Hungama Play app. The series which deals with the curious case of missing girls. JCI club also recognised her achievement as ‘Junior Smart Kid’ and awarded her with a trophy. Anju Mehta, Principal, congratulated Samairaa and her proud parents and also wished her luck for her future endeavours.

Founder’s Day celebrated

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Founder’s Day during which Sukhmani Sahib path was organised. The school was established on April 9 and it has completed 16 years. Chief Guest Subhash Sharma, Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party, graced the occasion with his benign presence. Parents and SPS Team also got the opportunity to be the part of this great day. The celebration concluded with blessing of Almighty, shabad was sung by the students’ choir. President Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl showed their auspicious presence and took the blessings of God.

Free vaccination camp for Covid-19

CJS Public School organised a free vaccination camp for COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 and 15-18 years of students.Both doses of vaccines were available. It was an initiative from the school side as a social service to serve the humanity. Vaccination process took place effectively and smoothly under the supervision of Dr. Sangeena and medical team from Maqsudan. Neena Mittal, Chairperson, Lalit Mittal, Secretary of the School Management Committee and Dr Ravi Suta, Principal, appreciated the efforts of the medical team involved in making the vaccination camp a success.

Kanwaljot shines in academics

Kanwaljot Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of M.Voc. (Web Technology and Multimedia) Semester-I by getting 485 marks out of 500 whereas Yatin Sood and Ankita Dhir bagged 3rd and 4th position by getting 481 and 480 marks, respectively in the same class. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

INTERACTION LECTURE held

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised an interactive lecture with Sukhi Baath, founder Punjab Bhawan, Surrey, Canada, and Ranjit Kaur, social worker, on the college premises. Principal Navjot presented a warm welcome and apprised the audience about the present dignitaries. She said that having a well-flourished business in Canada, Sukhi Baath has always been ready to serve mankind. His philanthropic activities include providing financial aid for the wedding of the girls and their upliftment through education. She appreciated his gesture to help the institution by offering financial aid to the needy students by providing them their right to education.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp