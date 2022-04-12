Artistes perform play Sangharini

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of CT Group by the Department of Applied Sciences in association with the Division of Student Welfare and Cultural Department enacted a play was in association with prominent theatre group Junoon Theatre. The play was written and directed by renowned writer Amit Sharma. He said, “The title of the play was Sangharini, a symbol of Goddess Durga. The play showcased that a woman is an incarnation of Goddess Durga, who has to be self-empowered against the atrocities such as eve-teasing, sexual exploitation at work place, domestic violence, discrimination between a girl child and a male child etc. She has to stand against all these tyrannies just like Goddess Durga did.

Safe Motherhood Day Celebrated

National Safe Motherhood Day was celebrated at MLU DAV College under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Principal of the college. A seminar was conducted for students and teachers to raise awareness about the proper health care of women and maternity facilities to pregnant and lactating Students shared their views, recited poems about motherhood. They said every woman has a right to live and survive pregnancy and childbirth. Most maternal deaths are preventable, if women access healthcare solutions to prevent or manage complications. Dr Randhawa said women should receive the care they need to be safe and healthy throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

Success mantra for new ventures

The Department of IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, organised a seminar on ‘Success Mantra for Entrepreneurial Ventures’ for its students. In the session, the resource person, Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, delivered an expert talk and guided the students on how to start entrepreneurship ventures. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, and Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, KCL Group, appreciated the efforts made by the faculty members for organising such events and motivated students to learn and acquire skills. Nidhi Chopra acknowledged Dr Sood for motivating students and guiding them to become a successful entrepreneur.

employee accorded warm Farewell

All committee members of Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, gave a warm farewell to Veena, an employee of cleanliness department, on her retirement. She had served in the institution for 22 years during her tenure. Ajit Singh Sethi and Dr HM Hurria, Vice Principal Dr Sonika Singh and examination in charge Renuka Angrish and school staff honoured her with ‘siropa’ and memento.

Samairaa part of web series swaang

Samairaa Walia, a student of Class IX, Swami Sant Dass Public School, got an opportunity to act in a web series ‘Swaang’. The web series is being telecast on Hungama Play app. The series which deals with the curious case of missing girls. JCI club also recognised her achievement as ‘Junior Smart Kid’ and awarded her with a trophy. Anju Mehta, Principal, congratulated Samairaa and her proud parents and also wished her luck for her future endeavours.

Founder’s Day celebrated

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Founder’s Day during which Sukhmani Sahib path was organised. The school was established on April 9 and it has completed 16 years. Chief Guest Subhash Sharma, Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party, graced the occasion with his benign presence. Parents and SPS Team also got the opportunity to be the part of this great day. The celebration concluded with blessing of Almighty, shabad was sung by the students’ choir. President Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl showed their auspicious presence and took the blessings of God.

Free vaccination camp for Covid-19

CJS Public School organised a free vaccination camp for COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 and 15-18 years of students.Both doses of vaccines were available. It was an initiative from the school side as a social service to serve the humanity. Vaccination process took place effectively and smoothly under the supervision of Dr. Sangeena and medical team from Maqsudan. Neena Mittal, Chairperson, Lalit Mittal, Secretary of the School Management Committee and Dr Ravi Suta, Principal, appreciated the efforts of the medical team involved in making the vaccination camp a success.

Kanwaljot shines in academics

Kanwaljot Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of M.Voc. (Web Technology and Multimedia) Semester-I by getting 485 marks out of 500 whereas Yatin Sood and Ankita Dhir bagged 3rd and 4th position by getting 481 and 480 marks, respectively in the same class. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

INTERACTION LECTURE held

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised an interactive lecture with Sukhi Baath, founder Punjab Bhawan, Surrey, Canada, and Ranjit Kaur, social worker, on the college premises. Principal Navjot presented a warm welcome and apprised the audience about the present dignitaries. She said that having a well-flourished business in Canada, Sukhi Baath has always been ready to serve mankind. His philanthropic activities include providing financial aid for the wedding of the girls and their upliftment through education. She appreciated his gesture to help the institution by offering financial aid to the needy students by providing them their right to education.