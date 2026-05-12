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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Artistic’ children walk hand in hand with mothers in heart-warming celebration

‘Artistic’ children walk hand in hand with mothers in heart-warming celebration

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:35 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Emotions, joy and unconditional love came together beautifully as North India’s No. 1 RRM Autism Therapeutic School, run by the Sonalika Group, celebrated Mother’s Day with a heart-touching and vibrant event dedicated to mothers of neurodiverse children. The special celebration, held under the guidance of the school’s director and spiritual mentor Sangeeta Mittal, witnessed the participation of children and their mothers, many of whom experienced such a celebration for the very first time.

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The atmosphere turned deeply emotional when mothers walked the ramp alongside their artistic children, proudly holding their hands and sharing priceless smiles. Their faces reflected happiness, confidence and a sense of belonging.

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Addressing the gathering, Sangeeta Mittal described motherhood as the most comforting and beautiful feeling in life. “A mother is like coolness in scorching heat and sunshine in freezing winters,” she said emotionally. She added that no single day can truly be dedicated to mothers because every moment of life belongs to them in one way or another.

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“Being a mother is never easy. A mother reshapes herself every day so that she can shape her child. She bears pain so her child can smile,” she remarked. Speaking especially about mothers of neurodiverse children, she said that for such children, a mother becomes their breath, strength and entire world.

Mittal lovingly referred to the children as “artistic children,” saying every child possesses a unique divine talent that only a mother can truly nurture and bring forward. She encouraged mothers to visualise their children achieving success and positivity every day through thoughts and expressions filled with hope and faith.

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The mothers thanked Sangeeta Mittal and Amrit Sagar Mittal for creating a natural, secure and fully-equipped environment for their children. School principal Anishma Sharma also expressed gratitude to the Sonalika management for continuously supporting the institution’s growth and excellence. The celebration also included fun games, gifts for mothers, entertaining activities and delicious refreshments, making the event memorable for every family present.

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