Artists bring state’s shades to life at ‘Rangla Punjab’ workshop

From Punjab’s lush green fields and five rivers to its painful past, artists will explore the many shades of the state through their paintings at a three-day live painting workshop under ‘Rangla Punjab’, which began on Friday at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar.

The workshop organised jointly by Apeejay Education, the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi brings together 10 prominent artists from Punjab to translate their thoughts, emotions and perspectives into art. The workshop will run till October 18, with painting sessions scheduled from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Advertisement

Speaking at the inauguration, Punjab Government’s advisor to the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Deepak Bali, was welcomed as the chief guest by Dr Sucharita Sharma, Director of Apeejay Education. Sharma said the initiative reflected the vision of Apeejay Education’s founder president, Dr Stya Paul and the encouragement of its president, Sushma Paul Berlia, in promoting fine arts and bringing accomplished artists together on a common platform.

Advertisement

Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi president Sumit Dua said art should capture the essence of its time and carry a positive message for future generations. Referring to the theme ‘Rangla Punjab’, he said the state is known for its green fields, five rivers and natural beauty, but its history was also marked by painful memories. Artists, he said, should capture these different dimensions of Punjab through their work.

The participating artists include Jaspal Singh, Anil Gupta, Gurjan Pal, Dr Jeevan Dureja, Dr Rimpy Agarwal, Rajesh Kalsi, Dr Gagan Gambhir, Harinder Bhatti, Suruchi Sharma and Pawan Kumar.

Advertisement

Dua was appreciated for bringing artists together on a common platform, while NZCC programme officer Kamlesh and Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi vice president Basudeb Biswas were also welcomed at the event. College principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said such initiatives helped strengthen the institution’s standing in the field of fine arts and encouraged artistic expression.