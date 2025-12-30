Arya Veer Dal winter camp promotes discipline, fitness and Vedic values

A special winter camp, “Arya Veer Dal Shivir”, is underway at SVN DAV Senior Secondary School in Pandori Lamine, near Dausya. Organised by Guru Virjanand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya, Kartarpur, the camp began on December 26 and offers a unique experience focused on discipline, physical fitness, and Vedic culture, unlike conventional winter camps centered on music, dance, or arts.

Around 100 Arya Veers from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Patiala, and Fatehgarh Sahib are participating. The fully residential camp ensures that students stay on-site throughout, providing an immersive environment for holistic development, character building, physical health, and mental well-being.

Udyan Arya, principal of Guru Virjanand Gurukul and State Convener of Arya Veer Dal, highlighted the camp’s structured approach. “We focus on a regimented routine emphasising discipline, time management, and overall well-being. Unlike typical camps, students are not distracted by gadgets like mobiles and follow a strict schedule that includes self-care and learning about the ill effects of drugs,” he said.

The daily schedule begins early with physical exercises, Yoga, and Pranayama for two hours each morning. Students perform Surya Namaskar to enhance flexibility and overall health. They are also introduced to Vedic culture and teachings of ancient sages through motivational sessions, storytelling, and discussions aimed at instilling values such as honesty, integrity, and respect.

Meals at the camp follow a Satvic Bhojan diet, offering simple, nutritious food such as daliya, khichdi, and fresh vegetables, designed to nourish both body and mind and support energy for physical activities.

Training is conducted by Rahul Arya, General Secretary of Arya Veer Dal, Punjab, along with yoga expert Karan, judo expert Kanishk, and other teachers and subject experts. Special lectures are delivered by Acharya Sanand from Panipat and Acharya Sufal from Chandigarh.

The camp also emphasizes life skills and self-discipline. Students learn personal hygiene, washing clothes, and the harmful effects of drugs and other social evils, promoting a clean, healthy, and purposeful life.

Udyan Arya said, “The camp provides not just physical training but a comprehensive learning experience that encourages children to live with purpose and discipline. We aim to create leaders rooted in values and committed to serving society.”

The Arya Veer Dal Shivir is expected to leave a lasting impact, fostering self-confidence, resilience, and responsibility, blending traditional wisdom with modern values to create well-rounded individuals. School Director Chain Singh and Principal Kiran Bala added, “As the camp progresses, it continues to inspire students and equips them to lead healthy, disciplined, and meaningful lives. The teachings and experiences gained here will resonate long after the camp concludes.”