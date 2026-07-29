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Home / Jalandhar / Aryan Fighters Arena karatekas win 20 medals at national championship

Aryan Fighters Arena karatekas win 20 medals at national championship

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:29 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The winners of Aryan Fighters Arena during the 20th National Karate Championship-2026 in Kapurthala.
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Young karate players from Aryan Fighters Arena, Phagwara, delivered an impressive performance at the 20th National Karate Championship-2026, winning a total of 20 medals, including seven gold, to bring pride to the city.

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According to coach Atul Aryan, the championship was organised by the JKD School of Self Defence and the India Karate-Do Association under the supervision of Black Belts Rajesh Kumar (Bunty) and Dheeraj Kumar. The two-day event was held on July 25 and 26 at the venue near Dharma Sabha, Hindu Kanya College, Amritsar Road, Kapurthala.

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A total of 18 players from Aryan Fighters Arena participated in the championship, including ten boys in the 5–15 years age category and eight girls in the 6–15 years category. Their outstanding performances resulted in an impressive medal haul across different events.

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Among the girls, Zaina Kaur won a gold medal, while Jasnoor Kaur and Seerat Kaur each secured one gold and one silver medal. Ravneet Kaur claimed one silver and one bronze medal, Avneet Kaur and Deepika won silver medals and Amber Jakhu and Priyanka earned bronze medals.

In the boys’ category, Ekam won one gold and one bronze medal, while Akash Bhutta, Aryan and Himaksh captured gold medals. Sanchit Jakhu and Takshraj secured silver medals, whereas Pratham, Prabh Bains, Ravneet and Sahibjot Singh finished with bronze medals.

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