As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 29

With less than a fortnight left for Jalandhar to go to the byelection, a bevy of leaders from all political parties have landed in Jalandhar to campaign for their respective candidates. The campaign is expected to peak in the coming days. Today remained a busy day for all political parties as leaders flocked various constituencies.

Following a relative pause after the demise of the Akali Dal patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal, the campaign across party lines picked up today. While the BJP today declared heralding of ground level and booth strengthening campaigns by its union ministers, including a booth outreach to mark 100th ‘Mann Ki baat’ tomorrow; the Congress, continuing their campaign, saw state president Raja Warring and senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu canvassing for the Congress candidate, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. Meanhwile, AAP bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku held a road show in the Jalandhar West constituency.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur being welcomed by BJP leaders and workers during his visit to Jalandhar on Saturday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also landed in Jalandhar and will be canvassing for the BJP, along with a booth outreach on 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the Jalandhar Central constituency tomorrow morning. Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and

Som Parkash, state president Ashwani Sharma and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, along with other BJP leaders, will also be part of the booth programmes to be held tommorrow. In the coming days, several union ministers, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Puri, will be also arriving to canvass for the BJP in Jalandhar.

During the day, BJP candidate Iqbal Atwal held c

ampaign meets in Patara and Jandu Singha, invoking PM Modi and his welfare schemes for people of the country.

From AAP, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been canvassing for the former Congress MLA and bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku in the hinterland, including Phillaur, Shahkot and Adampur, for the past two days, following which Rinku held a

road show in the constituency Jalandhar West today. He was also accompanied by Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural and other leaders.

Garlanded with ‘siropas’ and ‘chunars’ Rinku canvassed across the streets and throughfares of the area. Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also canvassed for him today.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu,PCC chief Raja Warring and party candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary during a rally. photos: Sarabjit Singh Malkiat Singh

In the evening, the canvassing for the day ended with rallies by senior Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Raja Warring, campaigning for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

Clad in her signature pastels with her head covered with her dupatta, the Congress candidate, Professor Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (as senior leaders increasingly refer to her), started off a Jyoti Chowk event with a speech seeking help from her sisters in the Jalandhar constituency after which Sidhu and Warring issued out robust addresses, laced with stinging punches targeting the CM.

With the stage jam-packed with workers and leaders, Raja Warring had to sit on the edge with others who couldn’t be accommodated — a windy evening accompanied by rain brought the Congress’ evening events to a close.

As curious shopkeepers in the market looked on, Sidhu rained pointed digs on Mann and Kejriwal along with his characteristic “Thoko Tali”. Raja Warring, issued digs of the AAP’s ‘failures’, and also misgivings for the former Congress leader and present AAP candidate Rinku, who he said was nurtured by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal-BSP candidate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi campaigned in Shahkot today, holding outreach meetings with the electorate of the hinterland.

Irani, Meghwal to address rallies

With not much time left for the Lok Sabha byelection, several Union Ministers, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Puri, will be arriving in Jalandhar to to canvass for the party candidate.