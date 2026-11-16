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Home / Jalandhar / As the sun sets, faith rises on Chhath in Jalandhar

As the sun sets, faith rises on Chhath in Jalandhar

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:35 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Migrants Devotees perform the rituals and offer prayers to the Sun during Chhath Puja at a Canal in Bholath village in Kapurthala on Sunday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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Chhath Puja was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Phagwara on Sunday evening, with more than 45,000 devotees, mostly migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, gathering along the Chachoki distributary to offer arghya (sacred offering) to the setting sun. The Sutlej at Phillaur also witnessed a massive gathering, with lakhs of devotees participating in the traditional rituals.

A notable feature of this year’s celebrations at Chachoki was the availability of water in the distributary, which had remained dry for several years. Water was specially released into the canal for the occasion, providing relief to devotees who would otherwise have faced difficulties performing the rituals. The neglected distributary had shrubs, accumulated waste and litter along its bed and banks. In Phagwara, water was also supplied to the canal through a tubewell installed nearby in 2014.

A festive atmosphere prevailed along the Chachoki canal, situated on the outskirts of Phagwara, as devotees gathered with offerings and traditional puja materials. Many migrant families illuminated their homes, burst crackers and organised community meals (langars). Young volunteers also helped regulate traffic along the busy GT Road to facilitate the movement of devotees and prevent congestion.

Political leaders cutting across party lines also participated in the celebrations. Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Phagwara Mayor Ram Paul Uppal, former minister Som Parkash, philanthropist Anita Som Parkash, Vijay Sampla and Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal visited the venues and interacted with devotees. They also addressed the gatherings from separate stages.

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It was learnt that political representatives had approached the Irrigation Department for the release of water into the distributary to facilitate the celebrations. Chhath Puja holds immense religious and cultural significance for people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, who constitute a sizeable migrant population in the region. However, the festival is increasingly attracting participation from the local Punjabi community as well.

Several Punjabi families were also seen participating in the rituals. While some may have been drawn by political and social considerations, others appeared motivated by religious curiosity and cultural affinity. Some local residents contributed vegetables, including radishes, while others presented boxes of apples for devotees. Punjabi women were also among those observing the traditional fast, reflecting the festival’s growing acceptance beyond its traditional communities.

The district administration and police remained on alert to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer, SDM Phagwara Navjot Sharma, Superintendent of Police Major Singh, Traffic In-charge Aman Kumar Daveshwar and SDO (Water Supply) Pardeep Chottani monitored the arrangements and the situation at the venue until late evening.

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Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals for people from Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions. Dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the festival involves rigorous religious observances, including fasting, prayers and offerings to the setting and rising sun. Devotees traditionally observe a demanding fast, often abstaining from both food and water during the prescribed period.

Following Sunday evening’s arghya to the setting sun, devotees were scheduled to perform the traditional Kosi ritual at their homes, accompanied by prayers and the singing of Chhath hymns. The celebrations will conclude on Monday morning, when devotees will offer arghya to the rising sun before breaking their fast.

Vijay Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Anil Kumar, three siblings participating in the celebrations, said the festival was traditionally known as Ravi Khashti Vrata, a fast dedicated to the Sun God and observed on the sixth day after Diwali.

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The large turnout at Chachoki and Phillaur highlighted the deep cultural and religious attachment of migrant communities to Chhath Puja. The participation of local residents, meanwhile, reflected the festival’s growing presence in Punjab’s diverse social and cultural landscape.

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