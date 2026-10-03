ASHA, mid-day meal workers protest over honorarium hike in Jalandhar

Mid-day meal workers and ASHAs on Friday took to the streets in Kartarpur, Phillaur and Shahkot, and burnt effigies of the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government over its failure to fulfil the promised doubling of their honorarium even after more than four and a half years of being in power.

The protest, held under the banner of the Manbhatta Workers Joint Front, saw workers raise slogans against the government, demanding that it stop neglecting them and fulfil its promises. Kulwinder Kaur, a local representative of the Punjab Mid-Day Meal Union, said, “Before coming to power, the AAP had promised to double our honorarium. However, more than four and a half years have passed and the government is yet to fulfil its promise.”

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“To make matters worse, mid-day meal workers in Jalandhar have not received salaries for the past three months,” Kaur added.

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Mid-day meal workers in Punjab currently receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000, while ASHA workers get Rs 2,500, leaving them struggling to make ends meet despite their contribution to essential public services.

Addressing the protesters, union leaders said the government had failed to bring scheme workers under minimum wage provisions or extend employee benefits to them. They demanded that the honorarium be doubled with arrears for the past four and a half years.

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The workers also sought minimum wages, Rs 5 lakh gratuity and a monthly pension of Rs 9,000 upon retirement along with ESI, EPF and free insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Democratic Employees Federation leaders Harinder Dusanjh and Kalwinder Singh Joshan extended support to the protest.