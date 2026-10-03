DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / ASHA, mid-day meal workers protest over honorarium hike in Jalandhar

ASHA, mid-day meal workers protest over honorarium hike in Jalandhar

Burn effigies of AAP-led Punjab Govt, accuse it of neglecting them

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:40 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ASHA and mid-day meal workers stage a demonstration in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Mid-day meal workers and ASHAs on Friday took to the streets in Kartarpur, Phillaur and Shahkot, and burnt effigies of the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government over its failure to fulfil the promised doubling of their honorarium even after more than four and a half years of being in power.

The protest, held under the banner of the Manbhatta Workers Joint Front, saw workers raise slogans against the government, demanding that it stop neglecting them and fulfil its promises. Kulwinder Kaur, a local representative of the Punjab Mid-Day Meal Union, said, “Before coming to power, the AAP had promised to double our honorarium. However, more than four and a half years have passed and the government is yet to fulfil its promise.”

Advertisement

“To make matters worse, mid-day meal workers in Jalandhar have not received salaries for the past three months,” Kaur added.

Advertisement

Mid-day meal workers in Punjab currently receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000, while ASHA workers get Rs 2,500, leaving them struggling to make ends meet despite their contribution to essential public services.

Addressing the protesters, union leaders said the government had failed to bring scheme workers under minimum wage provisions or extend employee benefits to them. They demanded that the honorarium be doubled with arrears for the past four and a half years.

Advertisement

The workers also sought minimum wages, Rs 5 lakh gratuity and a monthly pension of Rs 9,000 upon retirement along with ESI, EPF and free insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Democratic Employees Federation leaders Harinder Dusanjh and Kalwinder Singh Joshan extended support to the protest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts