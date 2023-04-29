Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

On a call given by the Democratic Asha Workers’ Facilitator Union, Punjab, Asha workers from every district gathered here at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall and started a rally against the AAP government. They also held a ‘rosh march’ to express their anger against the government.

Union president Mandeep Kaur Bilga said before coming to power, AAP had made a lot of promises But it had done nothing after coming to power. Asha workers were still suffering the way they were earlier.

Workers have been asking the government to give a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 along with good increments and other benefits. “We are helpless and left with no other option but to come to the streets. It is not the first time that we have raised this issue. The problem is no one listens to us,” the enraged member said.

AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora also reached the spot to pacify the protesters. The members told him how even the present government was ignoring the demands, to which MLA said that he would fix a meeting between the union members and party high command.