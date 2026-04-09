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Home / Jalandhar / Health workers cry foul over unkept pay hike promise, cut in incentives

Health workers cry foul over unkept pay hike promise, cut in incentives

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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ASHA workers hold a protest in Jalandhar. File photo
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Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who form the backbone of grassroots healthcare delivery, have voiced strong resentment against the government’s failure to fulfil its pre-poll promise of doubling their basic pay from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. Despite playing a critical role in ensuring last mile healthcare services, the workers say their long pending demands continue to be ignored.

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Adding to their woes, the workers have flagged the withdrawal of several incentives that once supplemented their modest income. With no fixed social security benefits and a stagnant honorarium, many say they are struggling to make ends meet.

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Ranjit Kaur, senior leader of the ASHA Workers Union, Punjab said," Earlier in 2022, we were getting a basic monthly pay of Rs 2,500 along with some incentives. It was the Aam Aadmi Party that promised to increase our basic pay to Rs 5,000 in its poll manifesto. We did not demand it, this assurance came from them, giving us hope,” she said.

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“However, it has been more than four years and instead of improving our wages, several of our incentives have been suspended. We earlier received Rs 50 per pregnant woman for post-delivery care, along with incentives for staying overnight with them and accompanying them for clinic visits. These have been discontinued for the past two years,” she added.

Echoing similar concerns, Sukhjeet, a union member from Jalandhar said, “The financial strain on workers is deepening. The workers are involved in multiple critical healthcare services across the state. But instead of being recognised or fairly compensated, our incentives are being cut, pushing us into financial distress,” she said.

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She further pointed out that the workers are currently being deployed at weekly camps organised under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana to facilitate the creation of health cards. “We have been told that we will receive Rs 10 per person as an incentive, but there is uncertainty over whether even this will be paid,” she added.

The workers emphasised that they are routinely entrusted with the implementation of several key government schemes at the grassroots level. Yet, despite their expanding responsibilities and consistent fieldwork, they continue to receive a meagre monthly pay of Rs 2,500, which is inadequate to sustain their livelihood.

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