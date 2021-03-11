Asha workers send memo to CM

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The ASHA Workers and Facilitators Union Punjab, Hoshiarpur, on Sunday demanded speedy action from the Chief Minister through MLA Jai Kishan Rodi regarding their demands. Union president Joginder Kaur said a provision has been made in the state Budget to pay Rs 2,500/month for ASHA workers and facilitators by the Health Department, which has not been provided to them yet. She said the posts of multipurpose health worker should be filled from amongst ASHA workers and facilitators and till then they should be given salary as per Labour Law. They demanded that additional work should not be taken from ASHA workers and facilitators. They also demanded that ASHA workers should be given salary by 10th of every month and medical kits should be made available to them. OC

5 arrested on assault charge

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested five persons, including three women, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Chachowal village, his wife Paramjit Kaur, son Gurprit Singh and daughter-in-law Sonia and Charanjit Kaur, wife of Kuldip Singh, a resident of the same village. The IO said the accused has assaulted Jarina, wife of Sukhdip Singh, a resident of the same village. A case has been registered. OC

Man found dead near rail tracks

Phagwara: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances near railway lines of Chiherru Railway Station on Phagwara-Jalandhar rail section on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, the GRP said. GRP DSP Ashwini Kumar said the deceased was missing from his house for the last three days. The DSP said ongoing dispute between the deceased and his in-laws could be the cause of death. On the complaint of the family members of the deceased, the GRP have registered a case and handed over the body to his family members after conducting autopsy. OC

Sale of illicit liquor: 1 held

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor on Saturday night. Investigating Officer Sukhwindar Singh said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the accused identified as Sarwann Singh, a resident of Mianni village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. OC

Construction of road begins

Hoshiarpur: Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday inaugurated the construction of a road from Allahabad village on Una Road to Bankhandi (HP boundary). The construction work of 16-km road at a cost of about Rs 3.5 crore would be completed by the end of June. Jimpa also inaugurated a free health checkup camp organised by Mairh Rajput Sabha.