Home / Jalandhar / Ashoki Toora named RTI Cell chief

Ashoki Toora named RTI Cell chief

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:51 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
The Human Rights Council (India) has appointed Ashoki Toora as the Punjab president of its Right to Information (RTI) Cell. The announcement was made by the Council’s national president, Aarti Rajput, during her visit to the office of district president Ashu Markanda at Chirag Associates, Subhash Nagar, on Monday.

While formally honouring the newly appointed state president, Rajput highlighted the significance of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, calling it a vital tool that empowers citizens to seek information from public authorities and ensures transparency and accountability in governance. She noted that officials are obligated to respond to RTI queries within 30 days, and in urgent cases, within 48 hours. She also said applications can be submitted easily through simple forms or online portals.

Rajput further announced that a public grievance darbar would soon be held in Phagwara to address issues related to governance and administration.

Expressing gratitude for his appointment, Ashoki Toora said he would work diligently to raise awareness about the RTI Act across Punjab. District president Ashu Markanda congratulated Toora, describing him as a hardworking and dedicated worker. He said Toora’s leadership would strengthen the Human Rights Council and that executive committees for RTI Cells in every district would soon be established.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Business Cell India president Tejinder Bawa, Women Wing India vice-president Advocate Anu Sharma, Anti-Crime Cell national president Harmeet Singh, Anti-Corruption Cell Punjab president Raman Nehra, Anti-Corruption Cell District president Nand Soni, SC Cell district president (Kapurthala) Jasvir Mahi, along with Harish Gulati, Gulshan Sharma Lucky, Mohit Manocha, Parminder Kumar and Rinku Gandhi.

