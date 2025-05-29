ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 15K bribe

Continuing its relentless drive against corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today caught Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, posted in Hoshiarpur district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson said the arrest was made following a complaint filed by Robin Kumar, village Ghugyal, Hoshiarpur. The complainant had approached the VB, alleging that a police case was registered against him in the police station and investigation of the case was assigned to ASI Kuldeep Singh. However, before registering the FIR, Kuldeep Singh, allegedly acting in connivance with the opposing party, had registered a counter-case

against the complainant, his mother and other family members.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Singh threatened the complainant to pay Rs 50,000 otherwise he would falsely implicate his mother in a case involving the theft of a gold chain.

The complainant said upon his persistent requests, the amount of bribe was negotiated to Rs 30,000 and the ASI had taken Rs 10,000 as a first instalment. As per the complaint, the accused ASI had demanded the balance amount of Rs 20,000 and received Rs 5,000 as second instalment. The complainant had recorded the conversation while demanding the remaining amount on his mobile phone.

Advertisement

The spokesperson further said after a preliminary verification of the complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which the ASI was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered against the accused at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range, and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.