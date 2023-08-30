 ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Atri has convicted ASI Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Isharwal in Adampur, Jalandhar district, in a corruption case. - File photo



Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 29

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Atri has convicted ASI Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Isharwal in Adampur, Jalandhar district, in a corruption case. He was ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

He allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 7,000 in a matrimonial dispute. Divulging details, Additional Public Prosecutor Amandeep Singh Adiwal said the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, registered a case against the accused on June 1, 2018. He was caught red-handed while taking the bribe money to settle a matrimonial dispute following the complaint of Sahil Sharma.

The complainant had submitted that he was working as a private taxi driver. His marriage was solemnised with Bhanu Priya, a resident of Nanak Nagar, New Vegetable Market, Ludhiana, on March 30, 2012. A few days after the marriage, a dispute started between the complainant and his wife. On May 31, 2018, a quarrel took place between the complainant and his wife. As a result, his wife left the house.

On May 31, 2018, the complainant received a call stating that he had been called by ASI Kulwinder Singh at the Salem Tabri police station in connection with the inquiry of the application moved by his wife. After around one hour of the phone call, the complainant, along with his friends Karan and Bobby, went to the Salem Tabri police station.

The complainant alone met ASI Kulwinder Singh, who threatened to lodge an FIR. After receiving Rs 2,500 from the complainant, the ASI allowed him to go home. The ASI also directed the complainant to come to the police station again on June 1, 2018.

The ASI also told the complainant that if he wanted that the FIR should not be registered against him, he could get this issue resolved between him and his wife. He also demanded another sum of Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant. On repeated requests, the ASI agreed to settle the matter at Rs 7,000.

The matter was reported to the Vigilance Bureau. The VB sleuths nabbed the accused ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. Convinced with the prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty and awarded the sentence.

