ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 21

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ram Prakash, posted at the Patara police station in the district for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The ASI was arrested on the complaint of Jasvir Singh Judge, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar in Kaki village. Jasvir runs a dairy farm at Kangniwal village in Jalandhar.

An official said Jasvir Singh lodged a complaint at the VB police station, Jalandhar Range, that he had got a case registered against Gurpreet Singh and others under Sections 323, 341 and 149 of the IPC at Patara police station on May 13, 2022, and the other party was pressurising him for a settlement.

As per the complainant, Gurpreet and his brother Amanpreet Singh came to his dairy farm on September 27, 2022, and thrashed him.

Later, Gurpreet got a fake FIR registered on October 5, 2022, under Sections 323, 324, 326, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Jasvir and his son Jastej Singh at the Patara police station.

The complainant’s father Karnail Singh submitted an application at the office the SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), and the Human Rights Commission, Chandigarh, against the illegal case registered against his grandson Jastej Singh as he was at college on September 27, 2022. An inquiry of the FIR (the fake FIR filed against complainant Jasvir) was marked to ASI Ram Prakash for investigation.

However, the ASI demanded Rs 2 lakh to withdraw Jastej’s name from the FIR. On the complainant’s request, he agreed to accept Rs 30,000 for doing so.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the ASI while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.

An FIR was registered against the ASI under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar Range.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau