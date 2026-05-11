ASI suspended after revolver incident on moving bus near Sultanpur Lodhi

A dramatic incident inside a moving private bus near Dadwindi Village in Sultanpur Lodhi created panic among passengers after ASI Balbir Singh allegedly pulled out his revolver during a heated argument with the bus conductor over a seat. The matter gained widespread attention after videos of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police department took immediate action and suspended the officer concerned.

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When contacted, SSP Gaurav Toora told The Tribune this afternoon that he had written to the Commandant of the 75th Battalion PAP for further action.

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According to information, the incident took place when a dispute erupted between the conductor of the private bus and PAP-deployed ASI Balbir Singh regarding seating arrangements inside the bus. Eyewitnesses said that the argument quickly escalated, and amid the heated exchange, the ASI allegedly took out his revolver in anger, triggering fear and chaos among passengers travelling in the vehicle.

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Passengers present on the bus recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones, and the footage soon went viral on social media platforms. The viral videos sparked sharp public reactions, with many people questioning the conduct and behaviour of the police official. The accused ASI is reportedly serving as a PSO for a politician from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Following the incident, the bus conductor submitted a written complaint to the police authorities. Confirming the development, SSP Toora said that the police received a call on the 112 emergency helpline in the morning regarding the matter. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot, and an investigation was initiated.

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He stated that during the preliminary inquiry, and based on the viral video evidence, the involvement of ASI Balbir Singh came to light. Taking serious note of the matter, the police department suspended the ASI with immediate effect. He further said that departmental proceedings and further action were being carried out as per the rules.

The incident has become a major talking point in the area, with residents demanding strict and impartial action. The episode has also raised concerns regarding the behaviour and accountability of law enforcement personnel while dealing with civilians in public places.